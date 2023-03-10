Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Performance

EPA:ALO opened at €27.88 ($29.66) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.06. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.