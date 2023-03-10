Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.6 %

EPA:SU opened at €157.60 ($167.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €148.41 and its 200 day moving average is €135.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

