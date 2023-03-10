Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FME. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €36.39 ($38.71) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

