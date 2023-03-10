JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of DEC opened at €18.93 ($20.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.86. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($39.26).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

