Lido Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

