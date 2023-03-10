Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Bill.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bill.com Stock Performance
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.