Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Bill.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $244.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.