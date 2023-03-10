759,987 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 759,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.81% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,387,000 after purchasing an additional 313,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,239,000 after acquiring an additional 253,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,679 shares of company stock worth $62,682. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.