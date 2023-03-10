Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.03% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

