Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.72 Million Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,534 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.07% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $10.28 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.