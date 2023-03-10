Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

