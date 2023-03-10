Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG opened at $10.15 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

