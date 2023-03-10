Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 122,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 378,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 3.3 %

RUTH stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

