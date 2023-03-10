Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

