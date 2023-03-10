Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NIO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $24.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

