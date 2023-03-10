Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Moderna Stock Down 3.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,337 shares of company stock worth $85,098,632 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

