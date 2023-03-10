Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.

Insider Activity

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

