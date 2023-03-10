Lido Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

