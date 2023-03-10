Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,277,000 after acquiring an additional 123,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

