12,937 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.38 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.