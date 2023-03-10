Lido Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $421.11 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

