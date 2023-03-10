Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.35 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

