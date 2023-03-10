Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

