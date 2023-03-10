Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

