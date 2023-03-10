Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

