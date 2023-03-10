Paul S. Dickson Sells 15,041 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $17,270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $219,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.