Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,158. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

