21,680 Shares in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATMP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

