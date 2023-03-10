Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,009 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

ORLY opened at $822.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $824.18 and a 200-day moving average of $791.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.