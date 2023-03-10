Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in City by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

