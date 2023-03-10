Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $142.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

