Benchmark Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,471,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.