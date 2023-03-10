JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $16.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Articles

