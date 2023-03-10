JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $16.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

