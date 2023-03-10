Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
OCUL opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.