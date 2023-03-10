Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

