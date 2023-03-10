Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $375,583.73 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $23,248.69.

On Thursday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Sunrun by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

