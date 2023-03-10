Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

