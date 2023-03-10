Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.27.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,645. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.