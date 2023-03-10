Analysts Offer Predictions for MacroGenics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.17 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

