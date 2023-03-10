Atb Cap Markets Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

AFN stock opened at C$62.56 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,256.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

