Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Cinemark Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE CNK opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.