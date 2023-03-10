Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.56 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6,256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

