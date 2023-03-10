Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHL. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 276,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

