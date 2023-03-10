Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHL. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 276,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.