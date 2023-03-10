Agiliti, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Agiliti in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Agiliti stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.40. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

