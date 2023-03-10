Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

