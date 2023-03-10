HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

ELYM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $741,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.