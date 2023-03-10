HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance
ELYM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.