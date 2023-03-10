Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised by Analyst

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DURECT by 375.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 295,523 shares during the period.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

