Capital One Financial Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,126 shares of company stock worth $2,243,406. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.