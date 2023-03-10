AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

AQB stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Insider Activity at AquaBounty Technologies

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

In related news, Director Erin S. Sharp acquired 131,500 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

