Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

