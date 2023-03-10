Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

