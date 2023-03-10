Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

BRLT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $437.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

